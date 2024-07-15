As summer temperatures soar, residents who live in rental housing units that are not keeping them cool should be aware that there is a cooling ordinance in the city of Phoenix.

According to the Phoenix City Code, Chapter 39-5: All AC units must cool to 82 degrees or below; All EVAP coolers must cool to 86 degrees or below; Cooling systems need to be maintained and in good working order.

To speak with a landlord/tenant counselor about your rights or to report an AC violation, call 602-262-7210. Para hablar con un consejero de propietarios/inquilinos sobre sus derechos o para informar una violación de aire, llame 602-262-7210.

Learn more at www.phoenix.gov/humanservices/landlordandtenantinfo.