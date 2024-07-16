Brad Allan, owner and CEO of the Allan Agency, will present a “Discover the Wealth Secrets of the IUL” seminar, Saturday, July 20, at 11 a.m.

A compound interest account with an IUL is a cash value life insurance product, designed to help savers like you accumulate funds for the future while also providing a death benefit for your heirs, Allan says.

The seminar and discussions aim to provide enlightening information for safe and secure ethical investment choices, Allan said, adding, “This powerful package may help meet your future and retirement goals.”

The event will be held at 2801 E. Camelback Road, Suite 200. To RSVP or for additional information, call 602-770-2121.