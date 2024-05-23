In April, Waymo and Uber teamed up to bring autonomous food delivery to residents’ doorsteps.

Beginning April 3, Uber Eats consumers now can be matched with the Waymo Driver and have their meals delivered by a fully autonomous Waymo vehicle within its 225-plus square mile Metro Phoenix service area.

When placing an order, Uber Eats consumers will receive an in-app prompt that says, “autonomous vehicles may deliver your order.” They may opt out during checkout if delivery by a human courier is preferred. After placing an order, Uber Eats users will be notified if they matched with a fully autonomous vehicle. When the vehicle arrives, customers will receive instructions to use their phone to open the vehicle’s trunk and collect their items.