The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced that no full closures are scheduled along state highways, including Phoenix-area freeways, over the Memorial Day weekend, May 24-27. ADOT asks residents to be an alert, patient driver, and for those traveling out of town:
- Be prepared for hot or very warm weather in many areas. Check your vehicle, including tire pressure.
- Buckle up, obey speed limits and pack an emergency kit. That should include extra drinking water.
- Expect the unexpected, including unscheduled closures.
Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for information on how to travel safely this weekend.