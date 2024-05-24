The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced that no full closures are scheduled along state highways, including Phoenix-area freeways, over the Memorial Day weekend, May 24-27. ADOT asks residents to be an alert, patient driver, and for those traveling out of town:

Be prepared for hot or very warm weather in many areas. Check your vehicle, including tire pressure.

Buckle up, obey speed limits and pack an emergency kit. That should include extra drinking water.

Expect the unexpected, including unscheduled closures.

Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for information on how to travel safely this weekend.