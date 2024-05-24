Thanks to a community collaboration, a colorful new mural was installed outside the Flo Crit building, 715 W. Mariposa St., April 11.

Created by youth residents of Florence Crittenton, the mural was a result of a two-part professional artist series facilitated by Free Arts for Abused Children of Arizona (www.freeartsaz.org) teaching artists Linda Pullinsi and Kris Kollasch, a North Central resident who is also a former Free Arts board member. Each youth designed a section of the mural, which was then pieced together as a five-panel installation that is 8 feet tall and 20 feet wide.

Florence Crittenton is a Free Arts partner agency and an affiliate nonprofit agency of Chicanos Por La Causa (www.cplc.org). The partnership between the two organizations dates back 30 years. In the past, Free Arts has hosted youth from Florence Crittenton at its camp series and has brought professional teaching artists onsite at Flo Crit to work with children and build resilience through art. Today, Florence Crittenton is a part of the CPLC family.

Since 1896, Florence Crittenton Services of Arizona has fostered the successful healing and recovery of girls who have endured periods of physical and sexual victimization, chronic neglect, homelessness, poverty, teen pregnancy, drug abuse and mental health struggles. Learn more at www.flocrit.com.