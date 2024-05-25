In April, FOUND:RE Contemporary and the FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel, located at 1100 N. Central Ave., debuted a new pool-side studio exhibition, “Terra Form,” featuring a collection of pieces by local artist Christina Ramirez.

“Terra Form” explores the ideas of sustainability in the studio through the use of non-traditional art materials such as cardboard, paper and canvas that might otherwise be discarded.

“We are thrilled to present the works of Christina Ramirez that showcase true talent, creativity and awareness,” said Chris Genung, general manager of FOUND:RE. “The artworks chosen for this exhibition shine a spotlight on our ‘disposable culture’ and the waste produced in our everyday lives, most notably, the shipping waste created with the increase in online shopping.”

A resident of downtown Phoenix, Ramirez is a process painter who experiments with paint mediums in her craft. She is inspired by nature and the world around her.

This solo show will remain on display through July 14, and is presented as part of FOUND:RE Contemporary’s regular schedule of rotating exhibitions organized by curators Jordan Zurn and DeKayshia Sullivan. The works will be for sale in person and at www.foundrecontemporary.com.

Learn more at www.foundrehotels.com.