Friday, Dec. 2, the Phoenix Art Museum celebrated its last monthly, free-access First Friday event at Phoenix Art Museum. As the museum concluded that program, it is preparing to launch two new quarterly community-access programs in 2023 that will eliminate reduced-cost tickets to special exhibitions.

Beginning in 2023, the museum will instead host four PhxArt AfterHours events per year. Hosted on select Fridays, AfterHours will feature free admission to every exhibition and gallery, including special and traveling exhibitions. Visitors will also enjoy expanded art-making programs, food and specialty beverages, performances and other entertainment in a party-like atmosphere.

The AfterHours 2023 events are scheduled to be held Feb. 3 (featuring the public premiere of “MOVE: The Modern Cut of Geoffrey Beene”), April 7, Sept. 1 and Dec. 1

This year, the museum also will launch PhxArt Family Fundays, marking a return to an all-ages, free-access day. Family Fundays will feature free admission to every gallery, with programming designed to engage intergenerational audiences of all interests and abilities. PhxArt members will also enjoy exclusive benefits and experiences on PhxArt Family Fundays.

The 2023 dates for PhxArt Family Fundays are Feb. 26, May 28, July 30 and Oct. 29.

The Pay-what-you-wish Wednesdays, reduced youth admissions and some other popular free access programs will continue in 2023.

Phoenix Art Museum is located at 1625 N. Central Ave. For more information, call 602-257-1880 or visit www.phxart.org.