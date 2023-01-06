Phoenix-area freeway improvement projects are gearing up again after taking a hiatus over the holidays.

In North Phoenix, drivers who use Interstate 17 between Greenway Road and Northern Avenue should be aware of weekend closures for pavement resurfacing, beginning Jan. 6. Those closures include:

Southbound I-17 between Greenway Road and Northern Avenue will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, to Monday, Jan. 9, and again on Friday, Jan. 13, to Monday, Jan. 16. The following ramps will also be closed: Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Yorkshire and Union Hills drives and Bell Road The east- and westbound Loop 101 on-ramps to southbound I-17

will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, to Monday, Jan. 9, and again on Friday, Jan. 13, to Monday, Jan. 16. The following ramps will also be closed: The southbound I-17 frontage roads will also be closed during the times above at the following locations: Union Hills Drive to Bell Road Greenway Road to Thunderbird Road Cactus Road to Dunlap Avenue



Drivers may consider exiting ahead of the closure and using routes to enter eastbound Loop 101 to access southbound SR 51 as an alternate route to reach downtown Phoenix/Sky Harbor Airport. Southbound I-17 traffic can also detour on southbound 19th or 35th avenues.

Other closures around the Valley for the weekend of Jan. 6–9 include:

Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and Dobson Road in Mesa from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Jan. 9) for pavement improvement project. All Loop 101 ramps to east- and westbound US 60 will be closed .

(Superstition Freeway) (Price Freeway) in Mesa from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Jan. 9) for pavement improvement project. . Westbound Loop 303 closed between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 4 a.m. Saturday to 11 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 8) for new interchange construction.

from 4 a.m. Saturday to 11 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 8) for new interchange construction. I-10 narrowed to two lanes in both directions at 48th Street/SR 143 from 3 a.m. Saturday to 10 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 8) for bridge work as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Drivers should consider alternate routes.

Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory Map graphic for additional closure information and suggested detours. For further information, visit www.azdot.gov.