“The Secret Comedy of Women” returned to the Herberger Theater Center Dec. 28 and will run through Jan. 22.

The original comedy is described as “a laugh-out-loud, immersive theatrical triumph about the challenges of being a woman,” that “celebrates the joy of the journey from girlhood to womanhood.”

Written and performed by Barbara Gehring and Linda Klein, the show offers an examination of growing up, getting older and laughing at life as a female. Since 2008, the show has played to more than a quarter of a million theatergoers nationally.

Born out of the writings the two authors discovered in their real-life childhood diaries, “the show is a mix of sketch comedy, improvisation, audience participation and songs and videos that remind everyone of the very funny and very charming similarities all women share.”

Tickets range from $45 to $65 and are available at the Herberger Theater Box Office, located at 222 E. Monroe St., Phoenix. For tickets, call 602-252-8497, or visit www.playhouseinfo.com/herbergertheater.