Pedal Haus Brewery has updated its catering menus at monOrchid, as well as at its three Valley locations.

In November 2021, Pedal Haus opened its location on Roosevelt Row in the monOrchid building. The company also took over management of the monOrchid and the operation of Kahvi Coffee + Cafe.

monOrchid is a 6,000-square-foot event venue that can be transformed into an event space for weddings, private dinners, receptions and more. The large open floor plan allows guests to customize the layout and includes both indoor and outdoor areas, a lounge and bar spaces. The in-house catering team offers a full suite of services including event setup and clean-up, full bar and service staff, rentals up to 150 people for seating and multiple food and drink packages.

Pedal Haus in Downtown Phoenix also can be reserved for private events and can be combined with the monOrchid gallery space to host up to 400 people. The dining room, keg alley, front patio, brewer’s table, mezzanine and lounge are the distinctive options at this location. The dining room can seat 50 people, the keg alley can seat 40, the front patio is large enough for 40 seats and the mezzanine has space for 90 seats. The Tempe and Chandler locations also are available for events.

monOrchid is located at 214 E. Roosevelt St., Phoenix, for additional information, visit www.monorchid.com or www.pedalhausbrewery.com.