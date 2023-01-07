Phoenix College (PC) is gearing up for its Spring 2023 semester, and residents are invited to get fit in the new year in two ways.

First, register for Fitness 100 membership to the college’s Fitness Center, which includes access to treadmills, weight lifting equipment, a stretching and workout area, and group exercise classes (Yogalates, Zumba, Total Body Conditioning, All-Level Strength Training, Balance Training, Boot Camp, and Yoga). The Fitness Center fee is $10 per month with a one-time $15 registration fee.

Group Fitness Classes are open to healthy community members of all ages. The schedule includes specialty programs developed for seniors, including SilverSneakers. Seniors aren’t limited to these programs and are welcome to join any class of their choosing. Conversely, some non-seniors elect to join SilverSneakers and BrainSavers. Click on the “Group Fitness” link on the website.

Residents also are invited to sign up for a one-credit physical education (PED) class, which includes pickleball, jogging/running, boot camp, resistance training and yoga. Classes begin mid-January and typically run 14–16 weeks. A one-credit class costs $85 for Arizona residents with a one-time $15 registration fee.

A schedule of classes can be found at www.phoenixcollege.edu/current-students/fitness-center.

Phoenix College is located at 1202 W. Thomas Rd. The Fitness Center is located on the west side of campus, with ample parking at the corner of 15th Avenue and Thomas. For more information, call 602-285-7296, contact Devi Davis-Strong, manager, at devi.strong@phoenixcollege.edu or visit www.phoenixcollege.edu.