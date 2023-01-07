Local libraries are more than just a place to read books, and this month, the Acacia Library is hosting several events for early learners.

Mondays at the library, from 9:30–10 a.m., children ages 3-5 years who are excited about getting a head start on kindergarten, and their favorite grown up, can join Tools for School. Participants will learn activities that build kindergarten skills that they can practice at home.

Children ages birth to 5, along with their favorite grown up, can sing, dance and move during Music and Movement. Held Thursdays, 10:30–11 a.m., the fun, active program helps build reading skills.

Finally, save the date to register for Kindergarten Bootcamp. The seven-week series will be held March 3 to April 21, Fridays, 10:30–11:30 a.m. Geared towards children entering kindergarten in fall 2023, the series meets once a week for seven weeks and gives families a taste of kindergarten. Registration is required and by registering, participants agree to attend all seven weeks. Registration will open Friday, Feb. 3, at 10:30 a.m.

Acacia Library is located at 750 E. Townley Ave. in Phoenix. For complete information regarding library programs and services, visit the Phoenix Public Library website at www.phoenixpubliclibrary.org or call 602-262-4636.