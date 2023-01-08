What is one of the best ways to stay warm when the weather starts to get chilly? Chowder, the nine-years young Australian Kelpie, has an idea…adopting him!

Hiding his age extremely well with his puppy-like cuteness, this senior baby was originally rescued by the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) all the way back in May of this year as a stray. Chowder underwent treatment in the shelter’s trauma hospital for a mass and was adopted but unfortunately returned in September of this year. Being with AHS for much too long now, this makes Chowder one of the shelter’s longest residents. But he continues to be hopeful his perfect forever family will show up one day.

Chowder is a loving boy who was extremely shy at first but has come out of his shell and shown himself to be a bouncy, wiggly and happy pup. Always the first to give his favorite people a smile, the best home for this pointy-eared doggo would be one where he is the only pet in the home as other four-legged friends cause him great stress. Chowder would much rather play, go on walks and cuddle with his two-legged friends.

To help him find his true forever home, Chowder’s adoption fee is waived. Interested adopters can meet cute Chowder (pet number 696964) at the Arizona Humane Society’s South Mountain location. His adoption fee includes his neuter surgery, current vaccinations, a microchip and a free follow-up wellness exam with a VCA Animal Hospital.

Visit www.azhumane.org/adopt to choose one of three convenient ways to adopt based on your schedule — by appointment, walk-in or curbside (cats and critters only).