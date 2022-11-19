Chill with cats at local café

La Gattara Cat Café & Boutique provides a safe, relaxing space where people can enjoy beverages and snacks in the presence of adorable, adoptable cats with the goal of finding forever homes for its adoptable cats.

Alongside its mission to provide safe spaces for cats and those who love them, La Gattara offers pet adoption, a cat-themed boutique, special events, party rental, community events and pet training services.

Patrons may decide to adopt one of the café cats to enrich their family and provide sanctuary for a beloved new family member. Adoption fees range depending on the age of the cat, with proceeds going towards local rescues.

All cats are up to date on shots, spayed/neutered and microchipped. All cats in the lounge are a part of La Gattara’s rescue and come from many different situations such as hoarding cases, feral/stray/abandoned cats, and owner surrenders. According to the café’s website, there is currently an intake waitlist, and they are not able to take in cats from individuals at this time.

Guests don’t need to be looking to adopt and are welcome to just hang out; however, reservations for the cat lounge are highly recommended. All children under 15 must be accompanied by an adult.

La Gattara Cat Café is located at 147 E. Garfield St., Phoenix. Learn more at www.lagattara.org or email info@lagattara.org.