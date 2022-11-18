Planned Phoenix-area freeway closures this weekend, Nov 18–21
November 2022
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) notes two planned freeway closures in the Phoenix area this weekend, Nov. 18–21.
- Westbound Loop 303 will be closed between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Nov. 21) for construction.
- Expect Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) ramp restrictions at Scottsdale Road, McKellips Road and Country Club Drive in the Tempe/Mesa area on Sunday (Nov. 20) from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for a triathlon event. Lane restrictions are also planned along State Route 87 (Country Club Drive) north of Loop 202 for the event (Gilbert Road access to SR 87 also restricted).
Click the Weekend Travel Advisory Map graphic or visit the ADOT website for additional information.