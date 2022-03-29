Three Sundays of fun at Uptown Plaza

March 2022
In April, Uptown Plaza invites the community to three family-friendly events — from movies in the courtyard to an Easter Egg Hunt.
Residents can sit back and relax with family-friendly movies in the courtyard on two Saturday evenings in April. The movie schedule includes “Encanto,” at 7 p.m. April 9; and “The Parent Trap,” at 7 p.m. April 23.
The iconic mid-century shopping center will also be hosting its first-ever Easter Egg Hunt, scheduled for Saturday, April 16, beginning at 9 a.m. The public is welcome to hunt 200 pre-filled Easter Eggs and a limited number of Golden Eggs, which will be stuffed with fun prizes from participating businesses in the courtyard. Participating businesses include Camelback Sports Therapy; Hi, Skin; Huss Brewing Co.; Shake Shack; and Sweatshop on Camelback.
Uptown Plaza is located on the northeast corner of Central Avenue and Camelback Road (100 E. Camelback Rd.), in the heart of Phoenix’s historic North Central neighborhood, and boasts over 20 retailers. For additional information, visit www.uptownplazaphx.com.