No full closures planned on Arizona highways over Independence Day weekend, July 1-5

June 2022
Some good news for Valley drivers: those planning road trips over the Fourth of July weekend won’t face any closures on Arizona highways.The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced that the department and its contractors will not schedule any full closures for construction or maintenance work over the extended holiday weekend.
Drivers should plan ahead and allow extra travel time for lane restrictions in these existing work zones, however.
Also, before heading out on the road, ADOT reminds drivers to check their vehicle for proper tire pressure, engine belt wear and fluid levels (including oil). Buckle up, avoid distractions and never drive while impaired.
Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT site for a complete listing of restrictions for this weekend.