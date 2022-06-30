North Central News

 
No full closures planned on Arizona highways over Independence Day weekend, July 1-5

June 2022

Some good news for Valley drivers: those planning road trips over the Fourth of July weekend won’t face any closures on Arizona highways.The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced that the department and its contractors will not schedule any full closures for construction or maintenance work over the extended holiday weekend.

Drivers should plan ahead and allow extra travel time for lane restrictions in these existing work zones, however.

  • Southbound I-17 is narrowed to one lane in several areas along the 30-mile stretch south of the I-40 junction in Flagstaff for an ongoing pavement improvement project.  While no work is scheduled this weekend, some of the pavement has been milled and lane closures are needed. Drivers should plan on delays and allow extra time, especially during peak travel times over the weekend.
  • SR 89A is restricted with alternating traffic (one direction at a time) in the “switchbacks” area of Oak Creek Canyon between Sedona and Flagstaff. Be prepared for delays and observe all traffic control devices including temporary traffic signals.

Also, before heading out on the road, ADOT reminds drivers to check their vehicle for proper tire pressure, engine belt wear and fluid levels (including oil). Buckle up, avoid distractions and never drive while impaired.

Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT site for a complete listing of restrictions for this weekend.

