On The Town in July

July brings indoor family-friendly art and exploration exhibits, cool concerts, live theater and so much more. See you on the town!

Sundressed

July 1

Crescent Ballroom

www.crescentphx.com; 602-716-2222

Hans Olson’s 70th Birthday Party

July 3

The Rhythm Room

www.rhythmroom.com; 602-612-4981

Sky Creature

July 4

The Rhythm Room

www.rhythmroom.com; 602-612-4981

Fleet Foxes

July 5

Arizona Federal Theatre

www.arizonafederaltheatre.com; 602-379-2800

Adia Victoria

July 9

Valley Bar

www.valleybarphx.com

The Summer Set

July 10

Crescent Ballroom

www.crescentphx.com; 602-716-2222

Big Gigantic

July 10

The Van Buren

www.thevanburenphx.com

Mapache

July 12

The Rebel Lounge

www.therebellounge.com; 602-296-7013

Enanitos Verdes

July 13

The Van Buren

www.thevanburenphx.com

‘On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan’

July 13 – Aug. 28

The Phoenix Theatre Company

www.phoenixtheatre.com; 602-254-2151

Kenji Wagner

July 15

The Nash

www.thenash.org; 602-795-0464

Poliça

July 15

Crescent Ballroom

www.crescentphx.com; 602-716-2222

Icon for Hire

July 15

The Rebel Lounge

www.therebellounge.com; 602-296-7013

‘How to Make an American Son’

Thru July 17

Arizona Theatre Company

www.arizonatheatre.org; 602-256-6995

Reina del Cid

July 17

The Rebel Lounge

www.therebellounge.com; 602-296-7013

Iya Terra

July 18

Crescent Ballroom

www.crescentphx.com; 602-716-2222

King Princess

July 20

The Van Buren

www.thevanburenphx.com

Purity Ring

July 20

The Van Buren

www.thevanburenphx.com

James Taylor

July 26

Footprint Center

www.footprintcenter.com; 602-379-7800

Dennis Jones

July 29

The Rhythm Room

www.rhythmroom.com; 602-612-4981

Frankie Valdez Septet

July 30

The Nash

www.thenash.org; 602-795-0464

The Surfrajettes

Aug. 4

The Rhythm Room

www.rhythmroom.com; 602-612-4981

‘Always…Patsy Cline’

Thru Aug. 7

The Phoenix Theatre Company

www.phoenixtheatre.com; 602-254-2151

