Feeding families over the summer months

In an effort to ensure that kids and teens get healthy meals over the summer months, the Arizona Department of Health Services, through its AZ Health Zone program, is teaming with local schools and community sites to serve free meals to kids and teens ages 18 and younger. All meals are served free to any participant, and some sites offer low-cost meals for parents and caregivers.

In North Central Phoenix, Acacia Library, Biltmore Preparatory Academy, Cholla Library, Loma Linda Elementary School, Longview Neighborhood Recreation Center, Madison Camelview, Meadows, Simis and Traditional Academy schools, Sunnyslope Youth Center, Washington Activity Center and Y Kids at Christown will offer meals through July and beyond.

No sign-up or registration is required to participate at an open site. Visit www.azhealthzone.org/foodsites (www.zonadesaludaz.org/recursos) and click on a location name for contact information and meal times. You also can call the AZ Hunger Hotline at 602-528-3434 or 1-800-445-1914 or text FOOD to 304-304 (envíe el texto COMIDA al 304-304).