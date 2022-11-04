Self-guided tour and sale returns

The Camelback Studio Tour and Art Sale returns to the Valley for its 14th year in November.

The 2022 tour takes place Saturday, Nov. 12, and Sunday, Nov. 13, in nine local artists’ home art studios throughout the neighborhoods of 40th Street and Camelback Road., 44th Street and McDonald Drive and the original mid-Phoenix and south Scottsdale residences where the event first originated at 56th St. and Thomas Road.

This year’s event represents 30 artists. Guests are welcome to start at any point during this free, self-guided two-day tour and make their way along the art trail in any fashion they so choose. Many locations are in close proximity to one another, making walking and biking convenient options, while an automobile provides a quicker option to ensure time for visiting all the participating studios in one day.

Tour stops include art studios at which multiple other artists and their works will be onsite. The art ranges from clay art, jewelry, pet portraits, sculpture, mixed media, watercolor, oil, drawings and prints, windchimes and metal art, silk painting and wearable art, as well as upcycled art and more.

Tour hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13. Admission is free. A printable map and details on the participating artists are available online at www.camelbackstudiotour.com.