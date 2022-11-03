Ability360 offers sports clinics

The Ability360 Sports and Fitness Center is offering a six-week wheelchair curling clinic starting Nov. 9 and novice and advanced wheelchair tennis clinics through Dec. 16.

“We have always believed in the value, importance and accessibility of sports for people of all abilities and disabilities,” said Ability360 Sports & Fitness Center vice president and general manager Gus LaZear. “We continue to expand those opportunities to engage individuals with disabilities.”

Wheelchair Curling clinics will be held Wednesdays, 3-5 p.m., beginning Nov. 9 through Dec. 14, at the Coyotes Curling Club in Tempe. Novice Wheelchair Tennis clinics will be held Mondays from 6-9 p.m. through Dec. 12. Advanced Wheelchair Tennis clinics will be held Friday evenings through Dec. 16, 6–9 pm. Both Tennis clinics will be held at the Phoenix Tennis Center, 6330 N. 21st Ave., Phoenix. Registration costs vary.

For more information, call 602-256-2245 or visit www.ability360.org and click on the “Events” link to register for the clinics.