November 2022
The fall season brings historic home tours, music festivals, an icon’s farewell and Local First Arizona’s Fall Fest, as well as plenty of live music, theater and art for everybody. See you on the town in November!
Stevie Nicks
Nov. 5
Ak-Chin Pavilion
www.livenation.com
Jimi Primetime Smith, Bob Corritore Blues Band
Nov. 5
The Rhythm Room
www.rhythmroom.com; 602-612-4981
Local First Arizona Fall Fest
Nov. 5
Margaret T. Hance Park
www.localfirstaz.com/fall-fest; 602-956-0909
Windsor Square Home & Garden Tour
Orange and 2nd Street
Nov. 6
https://windsorsquarephoenix.com
Billy The Kid & The Regulators
Nov. 10
The Rhythm Room
www.rhythmroom.com; 602-612-4981
Phoenix Women Jazz Collective
Nov. 11
The Nash
www.thenash.org; 602-795-0464
Elton John: Farewell Yellow Brick Road
Nov. 11–12
Chase Field
www.mlb.com/dbacks/ballpark/events
‘Best of Broadway’
Nov. 11–13
The Phoenix Symphony
www.phoenixsymphony.org; 602-495-1999
Midtown Urban Living Tour
Nov. 12
Midtown Neighborhood Association
www.midtownphx.org
The Jack Radavich Quintet Featuring Eric Felten
Nov. 12
The Nash
www.thenash.org; 602-795-0464
Majestic Mariposas
Thru Nov. 13
Desert Botanical Garden
www.dbg.org; 480-941-1225
‘Cinderella’
Nov. 16–Jan. 1
The Phoenix Theatre Company
www.phoenixtheatre.com; 602-254-2151
Joe Bonamassa
Nov. 18
Arizona Financial Theatre
www.livenation.com
The Smashing Pumpkins with Jane’s Addiction
Nov. 18
Footprint Center
www.livenation.com
Randy Napolean
Nov. 18
The Nash
www.thenash.org; 602-795-0464
Mummenschanz — 50 Years
Nov. 18
Madison Center for the Arts
www.themadison.org; 602-664-7777
Dance Theatre of Harlem
Nov. 18
ASU Gammage
www.asugammage.com; 480-965-3434
Gertie & the T.O. Boyz
Nov. 18
Desert Botanical Garden
www.dbg.org; 480-941-1225
13th Annual Festival of the Arts
Nov. 19
Herberger Theater Center
www.herbergertheater.org; 602-252-8497
The Ventures
Nov. 20
The Rhythm Room
www.rhythmroom.com; 602-612-4981
‘Psycho’
Nov. 22
Orpheum Theatre Phoenix
www.pccticketing.com; 602-262-7272
‘Disney in Concert: Around the World’
Nov. 25–27
The Phoenix Symphony
www.phoenixsymphony.org; 602-495-1999
Phoenix Flea
Nov. 26
Heritage Square
https://phoenix-flea.myshopify.com
CitySkate
Nov. 28 – Jan. 1
CityScape
www.cityskatephx.com
ASU Jazz Repertory Band & Combos
Nov. 30
The Nash
www.thenash.org; 602-795-0464
Warren Miller’s ‘Daymaker’
Nov. 30
Orpheum Theatre Phoenix
www.pccticketing.com; 602-262-7272
AJJ
Dec. 1
Crescent Ballroom
www.crescentphx.com; 602-716-2222
‘Ariadne auf Naxos’
Dec. 2–4
Arizona Opera
www.azopera.org; 602-266-7464
Modest Mouse
Dec. 3
The Van Buren
www.thevanburenphx.com
35th Annual APS Electric Light Parade
Dec. 3
Central/Montebello to 7th St./Indian School
www.phoenix.gov/parks/elp
Lee Fields & The Expressions with Molly Lewis
Dec. 3
Crescent Ballroom
www.crescentphx.com; 602-716-2222
ZONA Music Festival
Dec. 3–4
Margaret T. Hance Park
www.zonamusicfest.com
All event dates are current at time of publication. Check with individual venues for the most up-to-date show information. For news about other upcoming events as they are announced, visit www.northcentralnews.net.
