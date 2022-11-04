North Central News

 
November 2022

The fall season brings historic home tours, music festivals, an icon’s farewell and Local First Arizona’s Fall Fest, as well as plenty of live music, theater and art for everybody. See you on the town in November!

Stevie Nicks
Nov. 5
Ak-Chin Pavilion
www.livenation.com

Jimi Primetime Smith, Bob Corritore Blues Band
Nov. 5
The Rhythm Room
www.rhythmroom.com; 602-612-4981

(photo courtesy of Local First Arizona)

Local First Arizona Fall Fest
Nov. 5
Margaret T. Hance Park
www.localfirstaz.com/fall-fest; 602-956-0909

Windsor Square Home & Garden Tour
Orange and 2nd Street
Nov. 6
https://windsorsquarephoenix.com

Billy The Kid & The Regulators
Nov. 10
The Rhythm Room
www.rhythmroom.com; 602-612-4981

Phoenix Women Jazz Collective
Nov. 11
The Nash
www.thenash.org; 602-795-0464

Elton John: Farewell Yellow Brick Road
Nov. 11–12
Chase Field
www.mlb.com/dbacks/ballpark/events

‘Best of Broadway’
Nov. 11–13
The Phoenix Symphony
www.phoenixsymphony.org; 602-495-1999

Midtown Urban Living Tour
Nov. 12
Midtown Neighborhood Association
www.midtownphx.org

The Jack Radavich Quintet Featuring Eric Felten
Nov. 12
The Nash
www.thenash.org; 602-795-0464

Majestic Mariposas
Thru Nov. 13
Desert Botanical Garden
www.dbg.org; 480-941-1225

María Amorocho as the Fairy Godmother

‘Cinderella’
Nov. 16–Jan. 1
The Phoenix Theatre Company
www.phoenixtheatre.com; 602-254-2151

Joe Bonamassa
Nov. 18
Arizona Financial Theatre
www.livenation.com

The Smashing Pumpkins with Jane’s Addiction
Nov. 18
Footprint Center
www.livenation.com

Randy Napolean
Nov. 18
The Nash
www.thenash.org; 602-795-0464

Mummenschanz — 50 Years
Nov. 18
Madison Center for the Arts
www.themadison.org; 602-664-7777

(Photo by Rachel Neville)

Dance Theatre of Harlem
Nov. 18
ASU Gammage
www.asugammage.com; 480-965-3434

Gertie & the T.O. Boyz
Nov. 18
Desert Botanical Garden
www.dbg.org; 480-941-1225

13th Annual Festival of the Arts
Nov. 19
Herberger Theater Center
www.herbergertheater.org; 602-252-8497

The Ventures
Nov. 20
The Rhythm Room
www.rhythmroom.com; 602-612-4981

‘Psycho’
Nov. 22
Orpheum Theatre Phoenix
www.pccticketing.com; 602-262-7272

‘Disney in Concert: Around the World’
Nov. 25–27
The Phoenix Symphony
www.phoenixsymphony.org; 602-495-1999

Phoenix Flea
Nov. 26
Heritage Square
https://phoenix-flea.myshopify.com

CitySkate
Nov. 28 – Jan. 1
CityScape
www.cityskatephx.com

ASU Jazz Repertory Band & Combos
Nov. 30
The Nash
www.thenash.org; 602-795-0464

Warren Miller’s ‘Daymaker’
Nov. 30
Orpheum Theatre Phoenix
www.pccticketing.com; 602-262-7272

AJJ
Dec. 1
Crescent Ballroom
www.crescentphx.com; 602-716-2222

Fort Worth Opera (photo by Ellen Appel)

‘Ariadne auf Naxos’
Dec. 2–4
Arizona Opera
www.azopera.org; 602-266-7464

Modest Mouse
Dec. 3
The Van Buren
www.thevanburenphx.com

35th Annual APS Electric Light Parade
Dec. 3
Central/Montebello to 7th St./Indian School
www.phoenix.gov/parks/elp

Lee Fields & The Expressions with Molly Lewis
Dec. 3
Crescent Ballroom
www.crescentphx.com; 602-716-2222

ZONA Music Festival
Dec. 3–4
Margaret T. Hance Park
www.zonamusicfest.com

All event dates are current at time of publication. Check with individual venues for the most up-to-date show information. For news about other upcoming events as they are announced, visit www.northcentralnews.net.

 

Tagged ,

