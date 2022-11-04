On the Town in November

The fall season brings historic home tours, music festivals, an icon’s farewell and Local First Arizona’s Fall Fest, as well as plenty of live music, theater and art for everybody. See you on the town in November!

Stevie Nicks

Nov. 5

Ak-Chin Pavilion

www.livenation.com

Jimi Primetime Smith, Bob Corritore Blues Band

Nov. 5

The Rhythm Room

www.rhythmroom.com; 602-612-4981

Local First Arizona Fall Fest

Nov. 5

Margaret T. Hance Park

www.localfirstaz.com/fall-fest; 602-956-0909

Windsor Square Home & Garden Tour

Orange and 2nd Street

Nov. 6

https://windsorsquarephoenix.com

Billy The Kid & The Regulators

Nov. 10

The Rhythm Room

www.rhythmroom.com; 602-612-4981

Phoenix Women Jazz Collective

Nov. 11

The Nash

www.thenash.org; 602-795-0464

Elton John: Farewell Yellow Brick Road

Nov. 11–12

Chase Field

www.mlb.com/dbacks/ballpark/events

‘Best of Broadway’

Nov. 11–13

The Phoenix Symphony

www.phoenixsymphony.org; 602-495-1999

Midtown Urban Living Tour

Nov. 12

Midtown Neighborhood Association

www.midtownphx.org

The Jack Radavich Quintet Featuring Eric Felten

Nov. 12

The Nash

www.thenash.org; 602-795-0464

Majestic Mariposas

Thru Nov. 13

Desert Botanical Garden

www.dbg.org; 480-941-1225

‘Cinderella’

Nov. 16–Jan. 1

The Phoenix Theatre Company

www.phoenixtheatre.com; 602-254-2151

Joe Bonamassa

Nov. 18

Arizona Financial Theatre

www.livenation.com

The Smashing Pumpkins with Jane’s Addiction

Nov. 18

Footprint Center

www.livenation.com

Randy Napolean

Nov. 18

The Nash

www.thenash.org; 602-795-0464

Mummenschanz — 50 Years

Nov. 18

Madison Center for the Arts

www.themadison.org; 602-664-7777

Dance Theatre of Harlem

Nov. 18

ASU Gammage

www.asugammage.com; 480-965-3434

Gertie & the T.O. Boyz

Nov. 18

Desert Botanical Garden

www.dbg.org; 480-941-1225

13th Annual Festival of the Arts

Nov. 19

Herberger Theater Center

www.herbergertheater.org; 602-252-8497

The Ventures

Nov. 20

The Rhythm Room

www.rhythmroom.com; 602-612-4981

‘Psycho’

Nov. 22

Orpheum Theatre Phoenix

www.pccticketing.com; 602-262-7272

‘Disney in Concert: Around the World’

Nov. 25–27

The Phoenix Symphony

www.phoenixsymphony.org; 602-495-1999

Phoenix Flea

Nov. 26

Heritage Square

https://phoenix-flea.myshopify.com

CitySkate

Nov. 28 – Jan. 1

CityScape

www.cityskatephx.com

ASU Jazz Repertory Band & Combos

Nov. 30

The Nash

www.thenash.org; 602-795-0464

Warren Miller’s ‘Daymaker’

Nov. 30

Orpheum Theatre Phoenix

www.pccticketing.com; 602-262-7272

AJJ

Dec. 1

Crescent Ballroom

www.crescentphx.com; 602-716-2222

‘Ariadne auf Naxos’

Dec. 2–4

Arizona Opera

www.azopera.org; 602-266-7464

Modest Mouse

Dec. 3

The Van Buren

www.thevanburenphx.com

35th Annual APS Electric Light Parade

Dec. 3

Central/Montebello to 7th St./Indian School

www.phoenix.gov/parks/elp

Lee Fields & The Expressions with Molly Lewis

Dec. 3

Crescent Ballroom

www.crescentphx.com; 602-716-2222

ZONA Music Festival

Dec. 3–4

Margaret T. Hance Park

www.zonamusicfest.com

All event dates are current at time of publication. Check with individual venues for the most up-to-date show information. For news about other upcoming events as they are announced, visit www.northcentralnews.net.

