The Madison Center for the Arts will welcome “All Things Equal – The Life & Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg” on March 11 before it makes its Broadway debut.

Supreme Court Justice “RBG” welcomes a friend of the family to her cozy chambers to convey, over the course of 90 fascinating and often funny minutes, a sense of her life and its many trials: losing her mother the day before she graduated as valedictorian of her Brooklyn high school, being one of only nine young women studying law at Harvard while also raising a daughter and helping her husband battle cancer, fighting for women’s rights in the 1970s before condescending all-male courts, and taking courageous stands for human rights as a voice of reason amid a splintering and increasingly politicized Supreme Court.

For show information, visit www.themadison.org.