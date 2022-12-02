North Central News

 
On The Town in December

December 2022

Celebrate the holiday season with live music and theater, art, holiday markets, family-friendly events and much more. See you on the town in December!

(photo courtesy of Desert Botanical Garden)

Las Noches de las Luminarias
Dec. 1–31
Desert Botanical Garden
www.dbg.org; 480-941-1225

‘Black Nativity’
Dec. 2–18
Black Theatre Troupe at Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center
www.blacktheatretroupe.org; 602-258-8128

‘A Winnie-the-Pooh Christmas Tail’
Dec. 2–23
Valley Youth Theatre
www.vyt.com; 602-253-8188

‘Valensole Shed’ by Matt Cohen

Exciting Travel Photography: featuring Matt Cohen
Dec. 2–Jan. 3
Herberger Theater Center Gallery
www.herbergertheater.org; 602-252-8497

(photo courtesy of City of Phoenix Parks & Recreation Department)

35th Annual APS Electric Light Parade
Dec. 3
Central/Montebello to 7th St./Indian School
www.phoenix.gov/parks/elp

ZONA Music Festival
Dec. 3–4
Margaret T. Hance Park
www.zonamusicfest.com

(photo by Julieta Cervantes)

‘To Kill a Mockingbird’
Dec. 6–11
ASU Gammage
www.asugammage.com; 480-965-3434

‘The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley’
Dec.8–23
Arizona Theatre Company
www.arizonatheatre.org; 602-256-6995

Erik, Sam & Ellis
Dec. 9
The Nash
www.thenash.org; 602-795-0464

Rhythm & Blues Holiday Party
Dec. 9
The Rhythm Room
www.rhythmroom.com; 602-612-4981

House of Broadcasting
Living Legends Holiday Concert
Dec. 9
Central United Methodist Church
www.houseofbroadcasting.com

(photo by Alexander Iziliaev)

‘The Nutcracker’
Dec. 9–24
Ballet Arizona
www.balletaz.org; 602-381-1096

Fred Boswell, Jr.
Dec. 10
The Nash
www.thenash.org; 602-795-0464

45th Annual Indian Market
Dec. 10–11
Pueblo Grande Museum
www.pueblogrande.com

Adam Sandler
Dec. 11
Footprint Center
www.livenation.com

Red Rocks Music Festival
Presenting violinist Shlomo Mintz
Dec. 11
Madison Center for the Arts
www.themadison.org; 602-664-7777

An Evening with Dr. Jane Goodall
Dec. 12
Arizona Financial Theatre
www.livenation.com

Nash Education Programs Winter Concert
Dec. 14
The Nash
www.thenash.org; 602-795-0464

‘Taming of the Shrew’
Dec. 14-18
Ronin Theatre Co. at Irish Cultural Center
www.azirish.org/performances

Rockabilly Christmas Extravaganza
Dec. 15
The Rhythm Room
www.rhythmroom.com; 602-612-4981

‘A Chorale Christmas: Navidad’
Dec. 15–19
Phoenix Chorale
www.phoenixchorale.org

Gladys Knight
Dec. 16
Celebrity Theatre
www.celebritytheatre.com; 602-267-1600

The Dolly Disco
Dec. 16
The Van Buren
www.thevanburenphx.com

Cirque Du Soleil: ‘Twas the Night Before’
Dec. 16–24
Arizona Financial Theatre
www.livenation.com

‘Twas the Night Before Christmas’
Dec. 17–18
Phoenix Gay Men’s Chorus
Galvin Playhouse
www.phxgmc.org

Alton Brown: Beyond the Eats
Dec. 18
ASU Gammage
www.asugammage.com; 480-965-3434

‘Home for the Holidays’
Dec. 18
Phoenix Boys Choir at Brophy Chapel
www.boyschoir.org

Melrose Vintage Market
Dec. 18
Phoenix Melrose District
www.melrosevintagemarket.com

(photo by Tim Trumble)

‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’
Thru Dec. 24
Childsplay at Herberger Theater Center
www.childsplayaz.org; 480-921-5700

Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers
Dec. 30–31
Crescent Ballroom
www.crescentphx.com; 602-716-2222

We3 and Sheila Early
Dec. 31
The Nash
www.thenash.org; 602-795-0464

Cold Shott and the Hurricane Horns
Dec. 31
The Rhythm Room
www.rhythmroom.com; 602-612-4981

New Year’s Eve Concert
Dec. 31
The Phoenix Symphony
www.phoenixsymphony.org; 602-495-1999

3rd Annual New Year’s Eve Labyrinth Masquerade Ball
Dec. 31
Thunderbird Lounge
www.thunderbirdloungephx.com

María Amorocho as the Fairy Godmother (photo by Billy Hardiman; Kate Lerner, retouching and design)

‘Cinderella’
Thru Jan. 1
The Phoenix Theatre Company
www.phoenixtheatre.com; 602-254-2151

All event dates are current at time of publication. Check with individual venues for the most up-to-date show information. For news about other upcoming events as they are announced, visit www.northcentralnews.net.

