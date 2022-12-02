December 2022
Celebrate the holiday season with live music and theater, art, holiday markets, family-friendly events and much more. See you on the town in December!
Las Noches de las Luminarias
Dec. 1–31
Desert Botanical Garden
www.dbg.org; 480-941-1225
‘Black Nativity’
Dec. 2–18
Black Theatre Troupe at Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center
www.blacktheatretroupe.org; 602-258-8128
‘A Winnie-the-Pooh Christmas Tail’
Dec. 2–23
Valley Youth Theatre
www.vyt.com; 602-253-8188
Exciting Travel Photography: featuring Matt Cohen
Dec. 2–Jan. 3
Herberger Theater Center Gallery
www.herbergertheater.org; 602-252-8497
35th Annual APS Electric Light Parade
Dec. 3
Central/Montebello to 7th St./Indian School
www.phoenix.gov/parks/elp
ZONA Music Festival
Dec. 3–4
Margaret T. Hance Park
www.zonamusicfest.com
‘To Kill a Mockingbird’
Dec. 6–11
ASU Gammage
www.asugammage.com; 480-965-3434
‘The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley’
Dec.8–23
Arizona Theatre Company
www.arizonatheatre.org; 602-256-6995
Erik, Sam & Ellis
Dec. 9
The Nash
www.thenash.org; 602-795-0464
Rhythm & Blues Holiday Party
Dec. 9
The Rhythm Room
www.rhythmroom.com; 602-612-4981
House of Broadcasting
Living Legends Holiday Concert
Dec. 9
Central United Methodist Church
www.houseofbroadcasting.com
‘The Nutcracker’
Dec. 9–24
Ballet Arizona
www.balletaz.org; 602-381-1096
Fred Boswell, Jr.
Dec. 10
The Nash
www.thenash.org; 602-795-0464
45th Annual Indian Market
Dec. 10–11
Pueblo Grande Museum
www.pueblogrande.com
Adam Sandler
Dec. 11
Footprint Center
www.livenation.com
Red Rocks Music Festival
Presenting violinist Shlomo Mintz
Dec. 11
Madison Center for the Arts
www.themadison.org; 602-664-7777
An Evening with Dr. Jane Goodall
Dec. 12
Arizona Financial Theatre
www.livenation.com
Nash Education Programs Winter Concert
Dec. 14
The Nash
www.thenash.org; 602-795-0464
‘Taming of the Shrew’
Dec. 14-18
Ronin Theatre Co. at Irish Cultural Center
www.azirish.org/performances
Rockabilly Christmas Extravaganza
Dec. 15
The Rhythm Room
www.rhythmroom.com; 602-612-4981
‘A Chorale Christmas: Navidad’
Dec. 15–19
Phoenix Chorale
www.phoenixchorale.org
Gladys Knight
Dec. 16
Celebrity Theatre
www.celebritytheatre.com; 602-267-1600
The Dolly Disco
Dec. 16
The Van Buren
www.thevanburenphx.com
Cirque Du Soleil: ‘Twas the Night Before’
Dec. 16–24
Arizona Financial Theatre
www.livenation.com
‘Twas the Night Before Christmas’
Dec. 17–18
Phoenix Gay Men’s Chorus
Galvin Playhouse
www.phxgmc.org
Alton Brown: Beyond the Eats
Dec. 18
ASU Gammage
www.asugammage.com; 480-965-3434
‘Home for the Holidays’
Dec. 18
Phoenix Boys Choir at Brophy Chapel
www.boyschoir.org
Melrose Vintage Market
Dec. 18
Phoenix Melrose District
www.melrosevintagemarket.com
‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’
Thru Dec. 24
Childsplay at Herberger Theater Center
www.childsplayaz.org; 480-921-5700
Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers
Dec. 30–31
Crescent Ballroom
www.crescentphx.com; 602-716-2222
We3 and Sheila Early
Dec. 31
The Nash
www.thenash.org; 602-795-0464
Cold Shott and the Hurricane Horns
Dec. 31
The Rhythm Room
www.rhythmroom.com; 602-612-4981
New Year’s Eve Concert
Dec. 31
The Phoenix Symphony
www.phoenixsymphony.org; 602-495-1999
3rd Annual New Year’s Eve Labyrinth Masquerade Ball
Dec. 31
Thunderbird Lounge
www.thunderbirdloungephx.com
‘Cinderella’
Thru Jan. 1
The Phoenix Theatre Company
www.phoenixtheatre.com; 602-254-2151
