On The Town in December

Celebrate the holiday season with live music and theater, art, holiday markets, family-friendly events and much more. See you on the town in December!

Las Noches de las Luminarias

Dec. 1–31

Desert Botanical Garden

www.dbg.org; 480-941-1225

‘Black Nativity’

Dec. 2–18

Black Theatre Troupe at Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center

www.blacktheatretroupe.org; 602-258-8128

‘A Winnie-the-Pooh Christmas Tail’

Dec. 2–23

Valley Youth Theatre

www.vyt.com; 602-253-8188

Exciting Travel Photography: featuring Matt Cohen

Dec. 2–Jan. 3

Herberger Theater Center Gallery

www.herbergertheater.org; 602-252-8497

35th Annual APS Electric Light Parade

Dec. 3

Central/Montebello to 7th St./Indian School

www.phoenix.gov/parks/elp

ZONA Music Festival

Dec. 3–4

Margaret T. Hance Park

www.zonamusicfest.com

‘To Kill a Mockingbird’

Dec. 6–11

ASU Gammage

www.asugammage.com; 480-965-3434

‘The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley’

Dec.8–23

Arizona Theatre Company

www.arizonatheatre.org; 602-256-6995

Erik, Sam & Ellis

Dec. 9

The Nash

www.thenash.org; 602-795-0464

Rhythm & Blues Holiday Party

Dec. 9

The Rhythm Room

www.rhythmroom.com; 602-612-4981

House of Broadcasting

Living Legends Holiday Concert

Dec. 9

Central United Methodist Church

www.houseofbroadcasting.com

‘The Nutcracker’

Dec. 9–24

Ballet Arizona

www.balletaz.org; 602-381-1096

Fred Boswell, Jr.

Dec. 10

The Nash

www.thenash.org; 602-795-0464

45th Annual Indian Market

Dec. 10–11

Pueblo Grande Museum

www.pueblogrande.com

Adam Sandler

Dec. 11

Footprint Center

www.livenation.com

Red Rocks Music Festival

Presenting violinist Shlomo Mintz

Dec. 11

Madison Center for the Arts

www.themadison.org; 602-664-7777

An Evening with Dr. Jane Goodall

Dec. 12

Arizona Financial Theatre

www.livenation.com

Nash Education Programs Winter Concert

Dec. 14

The Nash

www.thenash.org; 602-795-0464

‘Taming of the Shrew’

Dec. 14-18

Ronin Theatre Co. at Irish Cultural Center

www.azirish.org/performances

Rockabilly Christmas Extravaganza

Dec. 15

The Rhythm Room

www.rhythmroom.com; 602-612-4981

‘A Chorale Christmas: Navidad’

Dec. 15–19

Phoenix Chorale

www.phoenixchorale.org

Gladys Knight

Dec. 16

Celebrity Theatre

www.celebritytheatre.com; 602-267-1600

The Dolly Disco

Dec. 16

The Van Buren

www.thevanburenphx.com

Cirque Du Soleil: ‘Twas the Night Before’

Dec. 16–24

Arizona Financial Theatre

www.livenation.com

‘Twas the Night Before Christmas’

Dec. 17–18

Phoenix Gay Men’s Chorus

Galvin Playhouse

www.phxgmc.org

Alton Brown: Beyond the Eats

Dec. 18

ASU Gammage

www.asugammage.com; 480-965-3434

‘Home for the Holidays’

Dec. 18

Phoenix Boys Choir at Brophy Chapel

www.boyschoir.org

Melrose Vintage Market

Dec. 18

Phoenix Melrose District

www.melrosevintagemarket.com

‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’

Thru Dec. 24

Childsplay at Herberger Theater Center

www.childsplayaz.org; 480-921-5700

Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers

Dec. 30–31

Crescent Ballroom

www.crescentphx.com; 602-716-2222

We3 and Sheila Early

Dec. 31

The Nash

www.thenash.org; 602-795-0464

Cold Shott and the Hurricane Horns

Dec. 31

The Rhythm Room

www.rhythmroom.com; 602-612-4981

New Year’s Eve Concert

Dec. 31

The Phoenix Symphony

www.phoenixsymphony.org; 602-495-1999

3rd Annual New Year’s Eve Labyrinth Masquerade Ball

Dec. 31

Thunderbird Lounge

www.thunderbirdloungephx.com

‘Cinderella’

Thru Jan. 1

The Phoenix Theatre Company

www.phoenixtheatre.com; 602-254-2151

All event dates are current at time of publication. Check with individual venues for the most up-to-date show information. For news about other upcoming events as they are announced, visit www.northcentralnews.net.

Tagged On The Town, Things to do in Phoenix