Council election results in runoff

The City of Phoenix held its regularly scheduled Council Election Tuesday, Nov. 8, to elect Council Members in Districts 2, 4, 6 and 8. The election is for a four-year term that begins April 17, 2023.

As of 1:39 p.m., Nov. 21, the unofficial election results as provided by the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office, which conducted the election, show that two seats were held by the incumbents and two will head to a runoff election.

Council Member Jim Waring, District 2, held his seat against two challengers and Council Member Laura Pastor, District 4, held her seat in an uncontested race. Council District 6 will have new representation with the departure of Council Member Sal DiCiccio, but it will go to a runoff election.

In a crowded District 6 race, vote leader Kevin Robinson did not receive the 50% +1 votes required to secure the seat (with 12,072 votes, which is 20%) and he is likely to face Sam Stone (currently holding 10,548 votes, 17%,) March 14, 2023, in a runoff election. At press time, the third and fourth spots were held by Moses Sanchez (10,098 votes, 16%) and Joan Greene (10,036 votes, 16%), respectively.

District 8’s Council seat is up in the air as well, with the incumbent Carlos Garcia facing Kesha Hodge Washington in the March runoff. At press time, Garcia had obtained 40% (13,896) of the vote and Washington 38% (13,371).

The latest date to register to vote in the March 14 City of Phoenix conducted Council runoff election is Monday, Feb. 6. In-person voting will be held over three days: March 11, 13 and 14.

To register to vote in Maricopa County, visit www.maricopa.vote.