Boy Scouts open Christmas tree lot

December 2022

Troop 41 of the Boy Scouts of America Grand Canyon Council will hold its annual Christmas Tree Lot once again this year at 1104 E. Northern Ave. in Phoenix.

It’s a holiday tradition that spans seven decades in Phoenix, and one that helps boys in the community enjoy some extraordinary experiences.

This year’s lot will include fresh cut trees from a small farm in Molalla, Oregon. And, despite price increases in the industry, the Scouts will keep prices low while providing a wide selection of trees for Valley residents along with holiday wreaths and supplies.

The lot opened on Black Friday and will be open 5–9 p.m. weekdays and 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends. The lot also offers Christmas tree supplies to keep the trees healthy. For more information visit www.bsatroop41az.org.

