No Phoenix-area freeway closures scheduled this weekend, Dec. 2­–5

December 2022
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is reporting that this weekend, Dec. 2–5, is one of those rare weekends when no closures for improvement projects are scheduled on Phoenix-area freeways. There are, however, a couple of restrictions on either end of the Valley affecting local cross street access along I-10 (Buckeye area) and US 60 (Gold Canyon area):
Beyond the Valley, State Route 67 leading to the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park has closed for the winter effective yesterday, Thursday, Dec. 1. The highway will be blocked to traffic about a half mile from its junction with US 89A at Jacob Lake. With park facilities closed for the winter, the Arizona Department of Transportation doesn’t clear snow from the highway, which leads 43 miles south from US 89A.
The North Rim averages more than 9 feet of snow annually, according to the National Weather Service. SR 67 is scheduled to reopen in mid-May along with North Rim lodges, campgrounds and other amenities.
For additional information, click on the Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website.