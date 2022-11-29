Cartel hosts Holiday Market in Coronado

November 2022
Cartel Roasting Co. is hosting its first-ever Holiday Market at Cartel Coronado in central Phoenix, Saturday, Dec. 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The grounds of the historic bungalow that houses Cartel will host pop-up shops for local artisans featuring handmade goods (including ADL Bathbombs, Creepy Little Stitch, Desert Rose Silversmithing, Dusty.gif Photography, Grow On: Embracing Life’s Beauty, Jewelry by Elise, The Autumnal Shop, The Velo) in addition to a desert holiday-themed photo booth. The company also will partner with their neighbor, The Main Ingredient, where guests can go after the market and get $5 Christmas Cartel Irish Coffees and discounts on their meal.
To find a selection of the new Cartel merchandise and seasonal coffee available at the event, visit www.cartelroasting.co and click on the “Shop” link. Cartel Coronado is located at 2201 N. 7th St. in Phoenix.