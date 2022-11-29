Kitchen 602 delivers new concepts

Yet another new food concept has launched at North Central Phoenix’s Highland Food Hub ghost kitchen. Kitchen 602 is now delivering its Tater Traderz and Rice D’light brands for pick up at the Highland Food Hub, 720 W. Highland Ave., or delivered straight to diners’ doorsteps via various third-party delivery services.

Kitchen 602 is the brainchild of Sam Marrero, who has more than 32 years of global experience in the food and beverage industry. During the pandemic, Marrero helped local restaurants reimagine their concepts to offer take-out and to-go offerings in order to help them stay afloat, and thrive, through COVID and beyond.

“We aim to offer our guests a high-quality dining experience with approachable food that appeals to the masses and can be completely customized,” said Marrero. “I’ve always felt it was important to do whatever it takes to ensure my guests have the best dining experience possible, and now I’m combining that goal with the to-go dining concept.”

The concept of Rice D’light Sweet Rice Creations is inspired by Marrero’s upbringing in New York and work with Tokyo Disney, and features rice pudding bowls, Horchata and the Chai-Chatta (a milk and rice drink with a hint of chai and cinnamon).

Tater Traderz is the working name for Kitchen 602’s newest brand, which features Frites Street barrel French fries loaded in a variety of scrumptious ways including “Cluck OFF!” Fries topped with crispy chicken tenders tossed in choice of sauce, shredded cheese, ranch and cilantro; OG Chili Cheese Fries topped with chili, black beans, shredded cheese, sour cream and green onions; Sweet Baby BBQ featuring pomme frites topped with pulled pork, pinto beans, mango habanero BBQ, ranch and red onions; Tater’s Way — pomme frites tossed in signature garlic herb olive oil and served with curry sauce; and Ay Caramba Fries topped with shredded cheese, avocado crema, sour cream, chipotle aioli and tomatoes.

The brand’s new Big Box offering, ideal for feeding a crowd at tailgates and football parties, is available exclusively during football season. This massive French fry fiesta serves six to eight and includes guests’ choice of three mix-and-match loaded frites options (or three servings of one favorite selection) for $40.

For more, visit www.kitchen602.com.