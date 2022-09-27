Tovrea Castle opens lottery for spring tour tickets

September 2022
Valley residents who were not lucky enough to win tickets for a fall tour at Tovrea Castle will have another chance to view the historic property — the lottery opens for the spring tour dates Oct. 1.
The historic Tovrea Castle at Carraro Heights opened for public tours by Tovrea Carraro Society on March 10, 2012. The regular tour explores the historic castle’s main floor and basement, extensive grounds and cactus gardens surrounding the castle, as well as an opportunity to pick up mementos in the Treasures at the Castle Gift Shop. Special event tours vary in length.
Tour size is limited and tours must be booked in advance due to occupancy limits and the historic nature of the site. Tour tickets are limited for each type of tour; visitors should check the information on the tour they are interested in before purchasing.
Regular tours are held on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and distributed through a lottery system; group tours are held on Thursdays and special events tours are held on Wednesdays. The Castle and Grounds are “dark” on Mondays and Tuesdays for maintenance, repairs and ongoing upkeep.
Due to an overwhelming demand for Tovrea Castle at Carraro Heights regular tour tickets, Tovrea Carraro Society has determined that a lottery ticket system is the only fair mechanism for distribution of tickets to guests. Residents can enter the lottery Oct. 1–15 for spring tour dates, January through May 2023. Potential guests can choose up to three dates on a Friday, Saturday or Sunday for regular tours, choose up to four tour tickets.
Occasionally, last-minute tour tickets become available due to cancellations. Check the website for information. To be entered for a chance to purchase tickets beginning Oct. 1, or for additional information about Tovrea Castle Tours, visit https://tovreacastletours.com/castle-tours.