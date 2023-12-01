Phoenix artist Gino Belassen hosted a grand opening reception of his all-new BELHAUS Uptown gallery Saturday, Oct 7. The new space, located at 5538 N. 7th St., Suite 120, opened with “Bad Optics,” which ran through Oct. 28. In December, Belassen, the gallery co-owner, will host his own solo show, “Essentials.”

Prior to opening BELHAUS Uptown, Belassen helped to revitalize Downtown’s Grand Avenue art district, opening the original BELHAUS gallery/caffè in 2018 inside the historic Bragg Pie Factory that now houses a restaurant, Bacanora, and several additional art studios and collectives. The Grand Avenue space will return to a studio only space that will be open by appointment.

Belassen is known for his collaboration with Postino WineCafe, designing custom Rosé wine labels based on his “Essentials” lists, a.k.a. abstract to-do lists such as “Heartburn” and “Swordfight!” His works have been exhibited at international art fairs in London and Melbourne, as well as at the Guggenheim Gallery and Elizabeth Gordon Gallery in California.

An opening reception for “Essentials” is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. The show will run through Saturday, Jan. 2. The gallery is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., but appointments are recommended. Learn more about the gallery at www.belhaus.co.

In addition, Framed Ewe, the eyeglass boutique that shares the gallery space, will host its annual Jacques Marie Mage trunk show Dec. 2, which is by appointment only. Visit https://framedewe.com/pages/framed-ewe-phoenix.