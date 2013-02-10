On the Town

February 2022
Check out these events happening around town in February and March!
A Soldier’s Play
Feb. 4–20
Black Theatre Troupe
www.blacktheatretroupe.org
602-258-8128
Inspired by Vincent
Feb. 4–27
Herberger Theater Center
www.herbergertheater.org
602-252-8497
The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show
Feb. 5 – March 13
Childsplay at Herberger Theater Center
www.childsplayaz.org
480-921-5700
Arizona Renaissance Festival & Artisan Marketplace
Feb. 5 – April 3
Gold Canyon
www.arizona.renfestinfo.com
520-463-2600
Romeo & Juliet
Feb. 10–13
Ballet Arizona
www.balletaz.org
602-381-1096
Women in Jeopardy!
Feb. 10–27
Arizona Theatre Company
www.arizonatheatre.org
602-256-6995
The Stakes
Feb. 11
The Nash
www.thenash.org
602-795-0464
John Primer/Bob Corritore CD Release Party
Feb. 18
The Rhythm Room
www.rhythmroom.com
602-612-4981
ZuZu African Acrobats
Feb. 18–20
The Madison Center for the Arts
www.themadison.org
Sandra Bassett
Feb. 19
The Nash
www.thenash.org
602-795-0464
The Sugar Thieves
Feb. 25
The Rhythm Room
www.rhythmroom.com
602-612-4981
Mardi Gras Party hosted by NOLAZ Band
March 1
The Rhythm Room
www.rhythmroom.com
602-612-4981
Melrose Street Fair
March 5
7th Avenue Indian School to Camelback
https://melrosemerchantsassociation.com
Landscapes of Extraction: The Art of Mining in the American West
Through March 6
Phoenix Art Museum
www.phxart.org
602-257-1880
A Little Night Music
March 4–6
Arizona Opera
www.azopera.org
602-266-7464
Event dates are current at time of publication. Check with individual venues for up-to-date show and safety information.