Enjoy family friendly “Hot Dogs & Jazz”

The Nash will offer kids and their parents the opportunity to enjoy a program about jazz – the music born in American and found in hip-hop and other popular music – at a “Hots Dogs & Jazz” event on Saturday, Nov. 26, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The program will feature accomplished musicians who will demonstrate different instruments and styles of jazz, giving kids a chance to move and sing to the music. Following the show, families will have a chance to meet the band while everyone enjoys free hot dogs.

Admission is free. Visit https://thenash.secure.force.com/ticket/ to reserve spots for you and your family.

The Nash is located at 110 E. Roosevelt St.