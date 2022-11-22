Royal Palms offers Thanksgiving feast

Royal Palms Resort and Spa invites residents to ditch the prep and dishes at home and gather round at T. Cook’s Nov. 24 for a culinary feast with loved ones this Thanksgiving.

Dining options include a breakfast a la cart menu at T. Cook’s from 7–11 a.m., or a buffet, 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. A three-course prix fixe dinner menu will be available 1–8 p.m.

In addition, Mix-Up Bar + Lounge will serve a limited menu and Thanksgiving three-course a la carte menu, 11 a.m.–11 p.m., and the Cabana Café will offer its regular full menu, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Reservations are required for the buffet and dinner. For reservations and additional information, call 602-283-1234 or email phxub-outlet.managers@royalpalmshotel.com. Royal Palms Resort and Spa is located at 5200 E. Camelback Rd., Phoenix. For additional information, visit www.royalpalmshotel.com.