Resident receives coaching certification

North Central resident Dennece McKelvy has received one of the first-ever business team coaching certifications from the International Coaching Federation (ICF). ICF is a nonprofit organization dedicated to professional coaching and has been credited as “the main accrediting and credentialing body for training programs and coaches” since 1995.

Of 30,000 coaches worldwide, McKelvy was one of 136 to receive the award. She has more than 25 years of leadership experience, including general, operations and program management, and is the founder of Intuitive Directions, which offers professional coaching services, training and group facilitation for businesses and nonprofit organizations.