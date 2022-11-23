Kehm affiliates with area real estate agency

Richard Kehm has associated with the Biltmore-Paradise Valley office of Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty Arizona as an affiliate agent. He comes to the office with over five years of real estate experience.

Previously, he was an investment advisor at Arizona Investment & Management. He specializes in multifamily and 1031 exchanges. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from Iowa State University. Over his career, he also has attended educational programs for business analysis, strategic planning, high-performance teams and people care.

The Biltmore-Paradise Valley office is located at 3113 E. Lincoln Dr.