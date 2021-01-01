WESD students head to Regional Spelling Bee

Thirty students participated in the annual Washington Elementary School District (WESD) Spelling Bee Friday, Jan. 21, going more than 20 rounds to complete the district’s team of eight.

Abigail H., an eighth grader from Orangewood School, came in first place, spelling the winning word “askance.” Yannis W., a seventh grader from Abraham Lincoln Traditional School, came in second place.

The six other students who will be moving on to the Regional Spelling Bee with the two finalists are Lily V., Ironwood Elementary School; Daisy T., Manzanita Elementary School; Jhonen A., Mountain Sky Junior High; Waylon F., Sahuaro Elementary School; Tristan C., Sunburst Elementary; and Kai G., Tumbleweed Elementary.

The Regional Spelling Bee will take place Feb. 8 at 1 p.m. at the Del E. Webb Center for the Performing Arts in Wickenburg. The top two spellers from the Regional Bee move on to the State Spelling Bee in March.