The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced that a few closures will be required this weekend, Jan. 12-15, along freeways in the Phoenix area to accommodate improvement projects. ADOT says drivers should consider using alternate routes if necessary while the following weekend closures are in place:

Southbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed between Princess Drive/Pima Road and Shea Boulevard from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Jan. 15) for the recently launched widening project (work zone setup). Eastbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Scottsdale and Hayden roads also closed. Detours: Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using southbound Scottsdale Road. Drivers on southbound Pima Road (north of Loop 101) also should consider alternate routes. Note: North Valley drivers also can consider using southbound State Route 51 to eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to avoid the Loop 101 closure.



Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Crismon Road and Loop 202 (SuperRedTan Interchange) in east Mesa from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Jan. 15) for pavement improvement work. Both Loop 202 ramps to westbound US 60 closed. Westbound US 60 on-ramps at Meridian and Signal Butte roads also closed. Detours: Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using local routes, including westbound Baseline Road or Southern Avenue, to travel beyond the closure.



Westbound I-10 ramp to northbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) in the West Valley closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 13) for maintenance. Detour: Consider using alternate routes such as northbound 91st Avenue to westbound McDowell Road to reach northbound Loop 101.



Westbound I-10 on-ramp at 32nd Street near Sky Harbor Airport closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 14) for construction. Detour: Consider using the westbound I-10 on-ramp at 40th Street.



Schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. For complete closure information, click the Weekend Travel Advisory Map graphic or visit the ADOT website.