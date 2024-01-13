In late November, artist Joan Waters installed her latest series, “Totems,” at the entrance of Park Central after an exhibition of her work at Park Central’s Artlink Gallery, “mood room.”

The pieces showcase an exploration of shadow compositions and a unique fusion of nature’s energies and forms through intricate Corten steel sculptures.

Originally hailing from England and now an active participant in the Phoenix art scene, Waters earned her BFA from The Maryland Institute, College of Art. Inspired by the intense desert light of Arizona, she has become known for her sizeable abstract acrylic paintings and distinctive metal sculptures.

Waters’ “Totems” series encapsulates her fascination with the mysterious shapes formed by the desert sunlight casting dense and distinct shadows. The installation provides a unique opportunity for art lovers to immerse themselves in the dynamic interplay of light and form, as each three-dimensional sculpture casts its own distinct shadows.

The sculptures, from east to west, are “Totem: Desert Flower,” “Totem: Los Animales” and “Totem: Deconstructed Shadow.”

Park Central is located at 3121 N. 3rd Ave. in Phoenix. For additional information, visit www.parkcentralphoenix.com or www.joanwaters.me.