Music at Trinity continues its 2023-24 concert series at Trinity Cathedral this month with the free Peel Memorial Concert. This year’s Peel Memorial organist is the exciting and powerful performer, Damin Spritzer. Her masterful program includes several rarely heard works by 20th-century composers Johanna Senfter, Mary Howe, Larry King and Herbert Howells.

Under the direction of Erik W. Goldstrom, the concert series is held at Trinity Cathedral, 100 W. Roosevelt St., in downtown Phoenix. For information, visit www.trinitymusicaz.org.