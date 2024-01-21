Damin Spritzer will perform Jan. 28 at Trinity Cathedral (submitted photo).

Music at Trinity continues its 2023-24 concert series at Trinity Cathedral this month with the free Peel Memorial Concert. This year’s Peel Memorial organist is the exciting and powerful performer, Damin Spritzer. Her masterful program includes several rarely heard works by 20th-century composers Johanna Senfter, Mary Howe, Larry King and Herbert Howells.

Under the direction of Erik W. Goldstrom, the concert series is held at Trinity Cathedral, 100 W. Roosevelt St., in downtown Phoenix. For information, visit www.trinitymusicaz.org.

Author

Hello, North Central neighbor — thank you for visiting!

Sign up to receive our digital issue in your inbox each month.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.