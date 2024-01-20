Arizona sports organist Bobby Freeman and soloist Char Freeman will be featured at Lura Turner Homes’ 14th Spaghetti Dinner, Saturday, Jan. 27.

The fundraiser will be held at Madison Baptist, 6202 N. 12th St., with seatings at 4 and 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children and include a delicious meal by Personal Touch Catering. In addition, Hidden Treasures Antiques will have collectibles and paintings for sale.

All proceeds benefit the men and women with special needs who live at Lura Turner Homes’ Joyce Ridge Civitan House in central Phoenix. For tickets or information, contact Max McQueen at 602-943-4789 or visit www.luraturnerhomes.org.