Celebrate full moon at Friendship Garden

Celebrate the full moon during a traditional Japanese celebration on Friday, Oct. 22, and Saturday, Oct. 23.

The Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix will host the Otsukimi Moon Viewing from 5 to 9 p.m. both nights at 1125 N. Third Ave. Visitors can stroll through the paths in the full moonlight and see various Japanese displays and enjoy sake and snacks. The event will include traditional Japanese music, Japanese poetry readings, and exhibits of various Japanese arts and culture. Visitors can view a special exhibit and drink a beverage in the Tea Garden for an additional $5.

General admission for the Otsukimi Moon Viewing is $25 for the public, $20 for members and $7 for youths ages 3 to 12.

For tickets, visit www.japanesefriendshipgarden.org.