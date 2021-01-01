Piper Trust awards $123 million in grants

Several North Central organizations are among the recipients of surprise grants recently announced by the Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust.

The trust awarded $123 million in grants to 71 non-profit organizations in Arizona on Sept. 13. Trustees met with the CEOs and board chairs of the 71 organizations in surprise meetings throughout the day to thank them for their work and leadership and offer significant capital through the grants.

Despite a tumultuous last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic uncertainty, many individuals and institutions with large investments in the stock market saw tremendous growth in the value of their holdings. Because the Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust’s endowment increased by $123 million in the 15 months after the pandemic began, the organization felt compelled to share these funds with the community in one quick action.

The initiative provided 29 grants to human services organizations, 22 grants to arts and cultural establishments, 12 grants to education and academic enhancement institutions, five grants to healthcare and medical research centers and four grants to religious entities. North Central organizations that received grants include Catholic Charities Community Services, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley, Inc., Duet: Partners In Health & Aging, Jewish Family & Children’s Service, Free Arts for Abused Children, Brophy College Preparatory, Creighton University, The Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Xavier College Preparatory and the Be A Leader Foundation.

To learn more or see the complete list, visit https://pipertrust.org.