‘Unicorn’ fosters sought for adult dogs

Almost There: A Mom + Pups Rescue is looking for “unicorns” who would like to take in a furry friend.

The organization said a “unicorn” foster is someone with no other pets at home who has lots of love to give to an animal. These unique fosters also prefer adult dogs rather than puppies, according to Almost There: A Mom + Pups Rescue. Foster dog parents are critical in helping these animals as it gives the pets a chance to stay in a safe, comfortable environment while the organization learns more about them.

This organization thanks Maricopa County Animal Care & Control for coming up with the name for these types of fosters and every rescue and shelter in the country that seeks “unicorns.”

If you would like to become a “unicorn” foster and learn more about Almost There: A Mom + Pups Rescue you can view animals that need loving homes, visit www.almostthererescue.org.