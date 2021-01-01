City launches mobile vaccination units

The city of Phoenix is trying to reduce COVID-19 cases with two mobile vaccination units.

The vans are aimed at making it easier for people in underserved areas to receive COVID-19 vaccines. Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said more than 40 percent of eligible Arizona residents had not been vaccinated for COVID-19 as of late last month. Gallego added that sometimes people do not obtain the vaccines because they are not able to leave work while others do not have convenient access to transportation to travel to established vaccine clinics.

The city has had 220 fixed-location testing sites that provided more than 42,000 COVID-19 tests since the spring of last year. Mobile units also traveled to more than 360 sites in Phoenix, many of them with underserved residents, and offered another 146,000 tests.

To find the locations of the two mobile vaccination units, visit https://communityforimmunity.com/organizer/city-of-phoenix.