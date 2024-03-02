Hello, North Central neighbors!

With desert flowers and fruit trees beginning to bloom throughout the community, spring is definitely in the air, and along with spring blossoms, the community may spot other new arrivals in their neighborhoods.

January through March is the typical mating season for coyotes, and March through May, the little offspring will start to show up. Many North Central residents have reported seeing coyotes in their neighborhoods, so for this month’s cover story, we spoke to the Arizona Game & Fish Department, and they shared tips on how to co-exist with these four-legged, desert dwelling icons.

Also, on the cover and in our Community section, it was a busy month in Sunnyslope, and we break down some of the positive things happening in the area.

For this month’s Café Chat, Marjorie Rice caught up with John and Kirsten Freeman, owners of The Sandwich Spot, located in Stratford Plaza. Do you have a favorite local restaurant or café that deserves some notice? We are always on the look-out for our next feature, so feel free to drop us a line at editor@northcentralnews.net with the subject line “Café Chat.”

As always, you can catch up on other community, business, dining and school news, as well as explore our round-up of things to do in the Valley this month and beyond.

We hope that you enjoy our March issue, and until next month, all my best!

Kathryn M. Miller

Editor, North Central News

kathryn@northcentralnews.net