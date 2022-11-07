Lura Turner hosts holiday boutique

Lura Turner Homes will host its 37th annual Holiday Boutique and Craft Fair, Saturday, Nov. 12, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Cross Roads United Methodist, 7901 N. Central Ave.

Dozens of venders will offer everything from original art to baked goods, homemade Christmas decorations, jewelry and more. Venders from Magic Moments’ long-time boutique will be present, too.

All proceeds from this free event benefit Lura Turner Homes for Adults with Developmental Disabilities, founded in 1965. To reserve a booth, call Dixie at 602-943-4789. For additional information about Lura Turner Homes, visit www.luraturnerhomes.org.