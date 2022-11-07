Abrazo hosts stroke support group

Abrazo Central Campus offers monthly stroke support group meetings on the second Thursday of each month. The stroke support group provides a welcoming place for stroke survivors and their families to talk about their experiences.

The next meetings will Nov. 10, 2–4 p.m., at Abrazo Central Campus in the Acute Rehab Unit classroom.

Each stroke survivor faces a unique set of physical and emotional challenges. And each cope their own way. Support groups can help survivors and caregivers have meaningful lives after stroke, according to the American Stroke Association.

Abrazo Central Campus is located at 2000 W. Bethany Home Rd. RSVP for the free event at www.abrazohealth.com/events.