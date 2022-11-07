Madison Center hosts student art exhibition

The Gallery at The Madison Center for the Arts will host a student art show Monday, Nov. 7, from 5 to 7 p.m. that will showcase the artwork students created during their masterclasses with artist Bryson Bost.

From Sept. 2 to Nov. 4, students participated in masterclasses taught by Bost. Through his maximalist style and understanding of self-presence in art, students had the opportunity to experience art like never before. And Nov. 7, residents can view the students’ efforts.

Bost is a maximalist painter who is dedicated to the immersive nature of details. He aims to provide an optimal viewing point from every distance through patterns and hatchwork. Through this viewing point, Bost hopes that all those who choose to explore his paintings are rewarded with whimsical moments no matter how far they may be from the painting.

The Gallery at The Madison, located at 5601 N. 16th St., Phoenix, is an art exhibition space featuring pieces by local and national artists, including works from Alisha Marie Anglin, Holly Anderson and Elena Pierson. Bost’s art exhibition, “Into the Wild: A Journey of Mindfulness, Imagination, and Presence,” is currently on display in the lobby of The Madison Center for the Arts and will run through Dec. 20.

Learn more at www.themadison.org.