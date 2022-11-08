Support pollinators and their caretakers

Residents are invited to a family-friendly event where they will learn about bees and beekeeping in Arizona.

The Arizona Honeybee Festival is geared toward helping attendees find out how they can play a big part in saving bees, and while they’re at it, sample honey from around the world and then buy some from local beekeepers. Dozens of local vendors, including some from North Central, will be onsite selling their wares.

Geared towards those of all ages, the event will include activities for children, live bee displays, beekeeping equipment, honey, beeswax, crafts and more. Free classes for beekeepers or those wanting to become beekeepers will also be available. The event offers an opportunity to show support for these most important pollinators and those who care for them.

The 2022 Arizona Honeybee Festival will be held Saturday, Nov. 12, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Paradise Valley Community College, 18401 N. 32nd St., Phoenix. For additional information, visit www.azhoneybeefest.org.